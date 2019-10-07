SCDOT reopens bridge over I-26 which was damaged by tractor-trailer in 2018

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will reopen a bridge Monday which was severely damaged by a tractor-trailer crash in March 2018.
The truck hit one of the bridge pillars in the median, which made it structurally unsound. In the two days after the crash, the bridge was completely demolished.
The bridge, which allows Four Hole Swamp Road to pass over I-26, is located near milemarker 153 in Orangeburg.
The construction on the new bridge began back in January.
According to SCDOT officials, the new bridge has a clearance of 17.5 feet and is 214 feet long.
