SCHP: One dead in Orangeburg Co. crash
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 7, 2019 at 10:28 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 10:28 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died in a crash Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Tyler Tidwell, a 2004 Chevy pick-up truck was going south on Beason Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash, Tidwell said. A minor child in the passenger’s seat was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center.

