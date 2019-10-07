SCHP: One dead in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died in a crash Monday morning in Orangeburg County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Tyler Tidwell, a 2004 Chevy pick-up truck was going south on Beason Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash, Tidwell said. A minor child in the passenger’s seat was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center.
