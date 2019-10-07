Sixth grader at Lexington County school charged, facing expulsion over threat

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Police have charged an 11-year-old boy with threatening another student at a middle school in Lexington County.
A fight broke out near school dismissal time on Friday at Pelion Middle School, school officials said.
The 11-year-old student tried to fight a 12-year-old when the school’s assistant principal stepped in to stop it.
District officials said the 11-year-old accused the 12-year-old of putting his hands around the neck of another student and threatening that person.
The school resource officer immediately reported the fight to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said the 11-year-old is suspended and faces expulsion for his actions. During this time, he is not allowed on any Lexington District One property or at any school events.
The child was also charged with threatening a student because deputies said he threatened to kill the 12-year-old.
That charge means the 11-year-old will appear in Family Court. His name will not be released.
Lexington District One employees encourage students and parents to report any safety concerns to an administrator, school resource officer, counselor, teacher or other employee.
Parents and students can also call or text the district’s tipline to report concerns anonymously. That number is 803-636-8317. Email tips to 1607@alert1.us.com.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.