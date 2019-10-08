Charleston County hiring poll managers for the November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County election officials say they need poll managers for the upcoming November election.
The county’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration is looking to hire additional poll managers in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and North Charleston, according to county spokesman Shawn Smetana.
“Poll managers have a unique opportunity to serve the community, meet their neighbors and become involved in the democratic process,” BEVR Executive Director Joseph Debney said.
Poll managers are compensated $135, $60 for training and $75 for working on Election Day, for each election they work.
The poll manager must work Election Day to be paid for the training session.
Election Day duties include processing of voters, ballot distribution, activation of the voting system machines, compliance with election law and procedures, and general voter assistance.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Poll managers can be registered voters from any county in South Carolina. Students ages 16 and 17 may apply as well, although they are not registered voters.
- Applicants must be willing and able to attend a Poll Manager Training Session (two to three hours in length) and pass an online certification test.
- Poll managers must be prepared to work the entire Election Day, from 6 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. and be non-partisan and neutral when working an election.
Click here to apply for a poll manager position. The deadline to apply is October 14 so participants can attend the October 15 new poll manager training.
The election this year is being held on Nov. 5.
