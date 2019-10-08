City of Charleston could ban rental motor scooters permanently

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council could soon vote to permanently ban all motor scooters from being rented in the city.
“It shall be unlawful to rent, offer to rent, or make available for rent a motor scooter for use on a public right-of-way," the proposed ordinance reads. “Any person found in violation of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction, shall be subject to a maximum fine of $50.”
Those right-of-ways include roads, public sidewalks, city-owned parking areas, and city-owned athletic fields.
The ordinance is going up for its first reading on Tuesday, and it comes more than a year after the city put a temporary ban on renting scooters.
In August 2018, the scooters started popping up in the city, and the Charleston Police Department threatened to impound them. The next day, they popped up in Mount Pleasant.
“It is the intent of the Traffic and Transportation Committee and the City Council to prohibit the rental and use of motorized scooters within the City of Charleston until such time that the City’s right of way infastructure can safely accommodate such a mobility apparatus,” the ordinance reads.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.