Cold front to bring cooler mornings later this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front sweeping through the Southeast this morning will help to drop the humidity, cool the temperatures and clear out the clouds over the next couple of days. Overall, the forecast will remain mainly dry with only a slight chance of a shower today and again on Sunday. Cooler mornings will be the big story as we head into the second half of the work week with many inland spots in the 50s by Thursday and Friday mornings.