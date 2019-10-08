Crash blocks Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant say they are diverting traffic after a crash blocked a portion of Long Point Road Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened near Boone Hall, leaving a box truck blocking the roadway, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.
Drivers coming from Highway 17 are being diverted into Snee Farm, Googe said.
Police are asking people to avoid the area until they can get a truck involved in the accident moved.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.