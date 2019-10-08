FBI releases serial killer’s sketch of his alleged Charleston-area murder victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released a sketch drawn by a convicted serial killer of a woman he says he killed in the Charleston area some time between 1977 and 1982.
Local law enforcement hasn’t been able to corroborate the crime confessed by Samuel Little, whom the FBI has called the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
On Sunday, for the first time since April, the FBI released new information concerning Little’s cases including some new sketches which Little himself draws of the victims. Two new cases were added to the unsolved list while five others were removed when they were confirmed by law enforcement.
Charleston Police say Little said he left the woman in a field near a military base and near a major highway in the Charleston area. They checked case files and none of the homicides during that period match the account.
Little has described the woman as black and 28 years old.
The FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP) is still working with the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to match all of Little’s 93 murder confessions with evidence from women who turned up dead in states from California to Florida between 1970 and 2005. Authorities believe all his confessions are credible. Law enforcement has been able to verify 50 confessions to date.
Authorities have also released several photos of Little, including one below from 1978, around the time Little says he killed the woman in the Charleston area.
“The FBI in South Carolina is aware of Mr. Little’s confession regarding the murder of a woman in the Charleston area,” FBI spokesman Don Wood said in a statement. “Local police agencies should be checking their case files to determine if there is a match. The FBI will continue to assist in this matter as necessary.”
Authorities say Little remembers his victims and killings in detail, but isn’t reliable when it comes to remembering dates. DNA evidence was also often not available for many of the alleged murders in the 1970s and 1980s before DNA profiling was routine.
The FBI also says Little chose to kill marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs which may have left their bodies unidentified or their deaths uninvestigated.
He has been convicted of three murders in California and was sentenced to three life sentences in 2014.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
