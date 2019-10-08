Investigation continues into shooting death of 10-year-old girl

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the probe into how a 10-year-old girl came to be fatally shot in a Hanahan home is still underway.
Both the Hanahan Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they cannot yet release any details citing the ongoing investigation.
The victim, identified as Cabriya Lucas, died from a gunshot wound, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said.
Hanahan Police responded to a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.
A police incident report states police responded to the home in reference to “a 911 open line.”
“Dispatch advised sounds of a disturbance could be heard in the background,” the report states.
The report also lists an 11-year-old boy, whom it does not name, as a suspect. It doesn’t explain any possible relationship between the boy and the victim.
The coroner’s office listed the manner of death as homicide, but authorities have not confirmed whether anyone currently faces charges in the incident.
The Berkeley County Sheriffs’ and Coroner’s Offices are also investigating.
Meanwhile, the Berkeley County School District sent additional support staff to Hanahan Elementary School on Monday for students and teachers.
“BCSD and Hanahan Elementary are deeply saddened by the loss of our student,” district spokesman Brian Troutman said. “If a parent feels like their child needs additional support, we ask that they please reach out to the Hanahan Elementary School counselor.”
