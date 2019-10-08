Logistics company to invest $60M in Berkeley County creating more than 60 new jobs

“S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) is thrilled to have A&R Logistics invest in a new facility in the Lowcountry to provide warehousing and packaging services for the chemical industry," South Carolina Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome said. "Proximity to the Port of Charleston gives A&R Logistics access to global markets for exports, as well as the ability to handle growing import volumes bound for Southeast consumers. SCPA excels at meeting companies’ supply chain needs with excellent customer service, reliable operations and efficiently run port terminals. We are excited to welcome A&R Logistics as a customer, and we look forward to the opening of their state-of-the-art facility.”