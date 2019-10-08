Logistics company to invest $60M in Berkeley County creating more than 60 new jobs

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A logistics company that specializes in transportation and exporting in the chemical industry will establish a new export facility in Berkeley County.
A&R Logistics is expected to make a $60 million investment and create more than 60 new jobs. According to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s office, the company has a fleet of more than 800 trucks and 1,200 trailers.
“South Carolina’s logistics sector continues to impress, and today’s announcement by A&R Logistics, Inc. is a further testament to that," McMaster said. "Not only do we have everything we need to make high-quality products in South Carolina, but we also have the resources to move those products all over the globe. Congratulations to A&R Logistics, Inc. for establishing operations here in South Carolina.”
The company will built a new 615,000-square-foot facility in the West Branch Commerce Park in Moncks Corner.
The new facility is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.
“S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) is thrilled to have A&R Logistics invest in a new facility in the Lowcountry to provide warehousing and packaging services for the chemical industry," South Carolina Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome said. "Proximity to the Port of Charleston gives A&R Logistics access to global markets for exports, as well as the ability to handle growing import volumes bound for Southeast consumers. SCPA excels at meeting companies’ supply chain needs with excellent customer service, reliable operations and efficiently run port terminals. We are excited to welcome A&R Logistics as a customer, and we look forward to the opening of their state-of-the-art facility.”
