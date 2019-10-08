N. Charleston woman receives $40K payout after false arrest lawsuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston woman received a $40,000 settlement from the City of North Charleston after she sued North Charleston Police claiming she was the victim of false arrest.
The woman, a U.S. Army soldier who was home on leave at the time, received a check payable to her, according to the lawsuit. She said she was suspicious about whether the check was valid and went to a bank to ask the teller if it was real or not.
The lawsuit stated the bank said the check was not real and called police, as is standard procedure.
But the woman said that police, once on the scene, arrested her for forgery even though she apparently never tried to pass off the bad check. She spent 24 hours in jail and was also punished by the Army for the arrest, the suit states.
The charges were later dropped, and the lawsuit says the North Charleston Police Department found that the arresting officers misued their authority.
She sued on multiple causes, including negligence and false imprisonment.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.