Police to give presser on N. Charleston shooting that killed teenager, man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are expected to give a press conference on a North Charleston shooting that took the life of a teenager and man.
North Charleston police officials are expected to speak Thursday morning regarding a shooting that happened on Sept. 29 at the Valerto gas station in the 7700 block of Dorchester Road.
The shooting took the lives of 25-year-old Dashawn Bowens of Walterboro and 14-year-old Eisa Shoupaje of North Charleston.
