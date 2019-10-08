Police to give presser on N. Charleston shooting that killed teenager, man

North Charleston police investigating the shooting at Valero gas station. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 8, 2019 at 5:00 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 5:00 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are expected to give a press conference on a North Charleston shooting that took the life of a teenager and man.

North Charleston police officials are expected to speak Thursday morning regarding a shooting that happened on Sept. 29 at the Valerto gas station in the 7700 block of Dorchester Road.

The shooting took the lives of 25-year-old Dashawn Bowens of Walterboro and 14-year-old Eisa Shoupaje of North Charleston.

