Portion of heavily traveled road in Pawleys Island to close to traffic

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A section of a heavily traveled road in the Pawleys Island area will be closed for under an hour later this week.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a section of Kings River Road will close to all vehicle traffic late Friday afternoon for the Waccamaw High School homecoming parade.
Kings River Road, from All Saints Church to Blue Stern Drive, will be closed from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin at the church and head south to the Waccamaw High School parking lot, according to the GCSO.
The route includes the intersection of Waverly Road and Kings River Road and all communities along the parade route. No traffic will be permitted along the route for the parade’s duration.
