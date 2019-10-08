Residents continue push back against luxury short-term rentals on Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A meeting Tuesday night in the Charleston County council chambers will give more than 2,200 signers of a petition to stop the expansion of luxury rental homes on Wadmalaw Island a chance to have their voice heard.
People who live in the area fear that zoning changes could lead to more development that they believe will change the character of the island.
Charleston County government officials say the business currently has four homes on Wadmalaw Island. Under current zoning, two of the homes can be used for short-term rentals for a max of 72 days per year. They’re are also allowed five events per year.
The county says Bolt Farm Treehouse is requesting to have eight homes in total where seven could be used for short-term rentals year-round. The business would also like to remove the requirement that one of the homes must be their primary residence and are requesting 25 special events per year, according to county officials.
The hearing concerning the change starts at 6 p.m. at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Service Building.
