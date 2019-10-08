SCGOP, Trump supporters rally in Mt. Pleasant, call on Cunningham to denounce impeachment effort

“Right now, Congress is investigating the President not impeaching the President. I want to be clear that I am withholding judgment on whether our President should be impeached until hearing all the evidence and ideally, hearing directly from the whistleblowers. We are continuing to learn new facts every day which is why we need to be as judicious as possible and why no one should oppose getting all the facts. These allegations are incredibly serious and not something that should be decided on Twitter, by the news media or by partisans in either party. It’s why I’ve tried to act responsibly and deliberately, without letting politics or tribalism influence my thinking. I continue to urge the White House to comply with all document requests from Congress and not obstruct justice. This is about patriotism, not politics.”