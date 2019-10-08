SCGOP, Trump supporters rally in Mt. Pleasant, call on Cunningham to denounce impeachment effort

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Republican Party and a group called Trump Victory called on First District Rep. Joe Cunninghamto denounce the impeachment inquiry being conducted against President Donald Trump.
The rally, held outside Cunningham’s Mount Pleasant office, was part of a “Stop the Madness” campaign. Its organizers say is an effort to hold “vulnerable Democrats like Rep. Joe Cunningham accountable for their extreme actions and politically motivated behavior.”
Approximately 60 people came out to protest outside Cunningham’s office on Tuesday, according to RNC SC spokesman Joe Jackson.
Cunningham sent a statement in response to the rally Tuesday afternoon:
“Right now, Congress is investigating the President not impeaching the President. I want to be clear that I am withholding judgment on whether our President should be impeached until hearing all the evidence and ideally, hearing directly from the whistleblowers. We are continuing to learn new facts every day which is why we need to be as judicious as possible and why no one should oppose getting all the facts. These allegations are incredibly serious and not something that should be decided on Twitter, by the news media or by partisans in either party. It’s why I’ve tried to act responsibly and deliberately, without letting politics or tribalism influence my thinking. I continue to urge the White House to comply with all document requests from Congress and not obstruct justice. This is about patriotism, not politics.”
The Republican National Committee also launched a new website, StopTheMadness.gop, which it says will operate as “a one-stop clearing house” to defend Trump. It will also offer opportunities for supporters to sign up as volunteers and details on how to show up to a counter-protest. The campaign also includes a $2 million TV and digital buy targeting more than 60 Democrats who campaigned on “reaching across the aisle to work with President Trump,” a release from the SCGOP states.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment probe on Sept. 24 after months of personal resistance to a process she has warned would be divisive for the country and risky for her party.
The move put the Democratic speaker’s stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House. Calls for an impeachment inquiry intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.
Pelosi said in her announcement the president “must be held accountable.”
Trump reacted swiftly to Pelosi’s announcement on Twitter, calling the inquiry “more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage.”
"So bad for our Country!” he said in a post on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.