Summerville Medical Center completes phase one of $4.4M renovation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Summerville Medical Center say they have completed phase one of a $4.4 million renovation to its inpatient facilities.
The project will renovate patient rooms, lobby and nurses’ stations in the second and third flood medical unit, as well as the ICU.
The 29-bed second-floor medical unit has been completed and reopened for patient care on Monday.
“We are thrilled for the Phase 1 of this project to be complete, and to open up all 29 patient beds to our community,” said Julia Malone, Director of the 2nd Floor Medical/Surgical Unit. “The unit was designed with our patients and their comfort in mind. We transformed the unit with soothing wall colors, new flooring, 55” Apple TVs, Lowcountry-focused artwork, and more to make our patients feel comfortable and at home while in our care.”
Phase two of the renovation is set to begin next spring with the third-floor medical unit. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
The full medical center includes 124 beds with a 24-hour emergency room.
