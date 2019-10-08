Summerville Medical Center completes phase one of $4.4M renovation

“We are thrilled for the Phase 1 of this project to be complete, and to open up all 29 patient beds to our community,” said Julia Malone, Director of the 2nd Floor Medical/Surgical Unit. “The unit was designed with our patients and their comfort in mind. We transformed the unit with soothing wall colors, new flooring, 55” Apple TVs, Lowcountry-focused artwork, and more to make our patients feel comfortable and at home while in our care.”