Authorities: Men caught throwing packages with cell phones, ecstasy over Lieber Correctional fence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Corrections officials say two men are facing charges after they were caught throwing contraband over a fence at Lieber Correctional Institution on Monday.
Dominique Antwuan Montgomery, 29, and Terry Jamal Whittaker, 25, have both been charged with trafficking ecstasy, furnishing a prisoner with contraband and criminal conspiracy.
Department spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said a Dorchester County deputy saw three men throwing packages over a fence which included 11 cell phones, 200 doses of ecstasy and 77 packages of tobacco wrappers. \
They were caught after a brief foot chase. The third man is still at-large.
