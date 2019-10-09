Classroom Champions: Beech Hill teacher wants light-changing table for special needs students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - For children with disabilities, innovative techniques can go a long way when it comes to learning.
A teacher in the Lowcountry has the perfect tool in mind to assist her students in mastering the basics.
Welcome to pre-developmental kindergarten at Beech Hill Elementary School in Summerville. Teacher Madison Hines says her students have different sensory needs, which means learning the alphabet and numbers are more challenging.
But something called a color-changing light table would benefit all of the students, no matter their disability.
Her request on the Donors Choose website is titled, "Let There Be Light."
"Adding color and light will make learning these necessary skills enjoyable by grabbing my students attention unlike typical classroom manipulatives are able to," Hines said.
Help bring light to the special needs students in Hines' class. Just $206 will complete her $609 request.
If you’d like to support the students at Beech Hill Elementary, click the link.
Your contributions are tax deductible. The Donors Choose website collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
Every Wednesday at 7:00, look for a Lowcountry classroom to support.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.