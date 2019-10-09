CofC’s Riller named CAA Preseason Player of the Year

Under sixth-year head coach Earl Grant, the Cougars have won 24-or-more games the last three-consecutive seasons. They return two starters from last season’s 24-9 squad that reached the semifinals of the CAA Championship. Riller is one of two returning starters for the Cougars joined by junior guard Brevin Galloway (7.9 ppg). This season, Charleston will face a challenging non-conference slate that includes games against Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Marshall and VCU.