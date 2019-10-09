Cooler mornings ahead, dry end to the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has pushed offshore of the Lowcountry and cooler temperatures are moving our way. Low clouds will slowly erode today giving way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s today. Cooler mornings are expected over the next few days with many inland spots dropping into the 50s over the next three mornings. We expect lots of sunshine Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a slight chance of rain arriving on Sunday.
TODAY: Cloudy Start. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 79.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.
FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 85.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.