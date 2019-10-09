Cooler mornings ahead, dry end to the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has pushed offshore of the Lowcountry and cooler temperatures are moving our way. Low clouds will slowly erode today giving way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s today. Cooler mornings are expected over the next few days with many inland spots dropping into the 50s over the next three mornings. We expect lots of sunshine Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a slight chance of rain arriving on Sunday.