Counties want public input on road conditions in rural parts of Tri-County region

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments is asking for public input as officials update the area’s Long-Range Transportation Plan for the region’s rural areas.
Public input will help officials prioritize hose federal dollars are spent on improvement projects for area highways, roads, bridges, and more.
Wednesday evening’s meeting focused on Dorchester County, specifically Harleyville, Reevesville, Ridgeville, and St. George.
Officials said consistent issues in these areas include poor road maintenance, unsafe traffic conditions, and heavy truck traffic.
Similar meetings are set to be held in Berkeley and Charleston counties, too.
- Thursday, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Berkeley Electric Cooperative Community Center 7, 200 North US17, Awendaw SC 29429
- Tuesday, 2019 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Council Chambers at Town Hall, 5150 Hwy 165, Hollywood SC 29449
- Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Berkeley County Library, 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen SC 29479
If you can’t attend a meeting in person, you can complete a survey online: www.bcdcog.com/rlrtp2040.
Details for an additional meeting in Charleston County’s western rural areas are not yet finalized at this time, according to the BCDCOG.
