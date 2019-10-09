Crews responding to fire at Ladson recycling facility

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a fire at a recycling facility in Ladson which has caught fire in the past.
Wood Recycling is in the 9400 block of Highway 78. Firefighters initially responded to the scene around 4:58 a.m.
At least one tanker truck is at the scene and an employee says there is a small fire at the back of the business.
The North Charleston fire department has responded to the facility at least six times since 2010, most recently this past February.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.