Feds seek DNA samples from men accused in armed robberies across the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the FBI want DNA evidence from two men facing federal charges for armed robberies that spanned from North Carolina to the South Carolina Lowcountry.
In a search warrant application filed this week in federal court, investigators detailed why they wanted DNA from two suspects connected to a getaway car used during a string of armed robberies.
Four men have already been federally indicted, but authorities believe the DNA evidence will further connect two of those men to the crimes.
Court documents said the armed robberies occurred between Oct. 2016 and Feb. 2017, and most of them happened at Dollar General stores here in the Charleston area.
While money was usually the target, investigators said the men were caught after they robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Waxhaw, NC, and led police on a chase back across state lines.
Court documents said officials believed the two men they want DNA samples from were the lookouts or drivers for the crimes.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.