Former Bulldog Noah Dawkins Signed to Bucs Active Roster

TAMPA, Fla. – Former Citadel standout linebacker Noah Dawkins has been signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was announced by the organization on Wednesday. Dawkins was signed to the Bucs’ active roster off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.
Dawkins becomes the second former Bulldog to be on an active NFL roster this year. Andre Roberts is the starting kickoff and punt returner for the Buffalo Bills.
Dawkins, who will wear No. 52, will accompany the Bucs to London to take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The Bucs will have a bye during Week 7 before traveling to Tennessee on Oct. 27.
An All-Southern Conference selection, Dawkins closed out his collegiate career with 166 tackles, 31.5 tackles-for-loss, 14.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.