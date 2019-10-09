Joint Base Charleston warns of blank ammunition fire during training

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston officials are warning the public about the sound of gunfire coming from the area of the base and Naval Weapons station on Wednesday.
The 628th Security Forces Squadron harbor patrol will be training near the water in the Cooper River from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Most of the training will take place in the river by Warf Alpha between buoy 75 and buoy 69 on the weapons station.
The training includes firing blank ammunition.
Base officials are asking that people in the area don’t call the police to report the activity. Base officials can confirm authorized base activity at 843-963-5608.
