Kershaw county middle school spreads kindness with sticky notes on lockers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One middle school is spreading kindness one post-it note at a time!
Stover Middle School in Kershaw County is celebrating National Bullying Prevention Month by choosing to leave positive messages all over the school. Pictures sent to WIS-TV show that students and teachers left sticky notes all over school lockers and doors with kind messages on them.
Messages on the notes like “Be you because you’re great,” “You GLOW with awesomeness,” and “you make someone smile" gave everyone in the building an extra boost.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.