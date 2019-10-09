Large police presence at N. Charleston apartment complex after chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There is currently a large police presence at an apartment complex in North Charleston after a police chase.
At least five patrol cars and a forensics SUV are in the area of the Peppertree apartments on Forest Hills Drive near Dorchester Road.
According to spokeswoman Karley Ash, there was a pursuit and the call came in at 7:44 a.m. to the area of Dorchester Road at Cross County Road.
Police are currently searching in the complex between the 1400 and 1500 buildings.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
