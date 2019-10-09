Lawsuit alleging police broke man’s leg ends in settlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit against the Charleston Police Department has been settled after officers were accused of breaking a man's leg during an arrest.
Phillip Murray filed suit against the police department after the Folly Road incident two-years ago. The suit alleges Murray was just sitting alone in his car when two officers approached him then unlawfully detained and searched him. The lawsuit says the officers used more force than was necessary and broke his leg.
Murray sued for negligence and requested a jury trial.
The case was settled with a payout from the Insurance Reserve Fund of $65,000.
