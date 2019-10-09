Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 5)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 26-23 loss to Arizona
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 tackles and 1 TFL in a 26-23 loss to Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 5 TFL and 1 Sack this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started on offensive line in a 31-6 loss to the Eagles
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 1 tackle and 1 pass deflection in a 34-24 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 7 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 3 TFL and 3 sacks this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 34-24 win over Dallas
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Inactive in a 26-23 win over Cincinnati
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Inactive in a 31-24 loss to New Orleans
