Man arrested in string of West Ashley robberies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a string of West Ashley robberies in June.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken Vincent Simmons into custody. He has been charged with three counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Simmons robbed separate victims on June 9, 2019 in West Ashley, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
The robberies took place in the 1700 block of Ashley River Road, according to the affidavit, including one which included two victims at one time.
One victim told deputies that a man robbed him of $2,000 and another victim told deputies that they were robbed of a debit card and $50.
The owner of the stolen debit card then told investigators later that day that it was used at a shoe store at Northwoods Mall.
Security video from the store was obtained and released to the public. The victim was then able to identify the man through security footage.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.