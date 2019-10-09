MUSC files paperwork to build $15.3M freestanding emergency department on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Johns Island residents will soon have closer access to emergency health services.
The Medical University of South Carolina has filed a certificate of need to construct a freestanding emergency department on Seabrook Island Road on Johns Island.
“This new facility will bring high-quality medical care to a community that currently does not have easy, timely access to these services,” Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., CEO of MUSC Health said. “The Sea Islands communities continue to experience rapid residential growth. As a result, their residents need improved access to health care,”
DHEC must issue the certificate before certain types of healthcare acquisitions and the creation of a new facility is allowed.
“Providing excellent health care to the residents of Kiawah, Seabrook and the Sea Islands has been a priority of ours since day one,” Chris Randolph, Kiawah Partners said. “For more than four years, we have worked hand in hand with MUSC to develop a concept for a world-class medical facility, and it is extremely gratifying to see it move closer to becoming a reality.”
The facility will include four exam rooms, two trauma rooms, as well as imaging/lab services and a helipad.
If the certificate is approved, the land where the facility would be constructed would be donated by Kiawah Partners.
