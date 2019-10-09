Portion of US-78 to close for 9 days due to port access road construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Part of the King Street extension otherwise known as US-78 will be closed for nine days starting Wednesday morning.
The road will be closed to traffic between Discher Street and Hackemann Avenue until Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure is necessary because crews need to install girders for the new ramp from the Leatherman terminal to I-26 west.
Detour signage will be in place to direct drivers via Meeting Street Road and Spurill Avenue.
Traffic to the Rosemont area, Lanxess, Liquid Transport and the Dolphin Cove marina will be given access via Austin Avenue throughout the closure.
