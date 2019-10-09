Police: Man wanted in hit-and-run that killed NC mother turns self in

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Caldwell County Monday night turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday afternoon.
Lenoir police say 25-year-old Marriah Kelly Warren was traveling on Fairview Drive near Harper Avenue when 36-year-old Kenneth Avery Davis smashed into her. Warren was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and pronounced dead. The wreck happened around 6:45 p.m.
Police say Davis ran off before emergency crews arrived. A passenger in Davis’ vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
Officials asked for the public’s help finding Davis. Just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said they had apprehended Davis but later said that it was not him and that he was still being sought.
Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, police told WBTV that Davis had turned himself in and was currently at the magistrate’s office.
Warren’s family spoke to WBTV Tuesday, before Davis turned himself in. They said they were still in shock and wanted him caught immediately.
Warren’s long-time boyfriend and father of her child said what happened is “Just not fair.” He described Warren as “A good mother,” and says the toughest part is talking with his 3-year-old daughter about it.
“She is starting to come to grips that mommy is not coming home,” he said. “She cried for a long time.”
Warren’s aunt, Cindy Coffin, says the suspect in the case needs to turn himself in. She had a message for him.
“If you have any heart at all, you need to man up and pay the price for what you did.”
Investigators say they are following leads and hope the public will continue to call with any information they might have.
Anyone with further information about the crash should call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.
