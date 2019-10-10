Crews clear overturned pickup truck, trailer on I-26 in Ladson area

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared an overturned pickup truck and trailer on I-26 in Ladson Thursday evening.
Emergency officials say the incident was a mile east of Exit 205 to US 78 - University Boulevard.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 3:50 p.m., and two lanes on the interstate were blocked for a short time.
“With the the assistance of SCDOT’s SHEP unit the roadway was cleared,” said Lance Corporal Matt Southern."All lanes are now open."
The driver of the pickup sustained no injuries, according to authorities.
The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
