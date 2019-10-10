Berkeley Co. School District considers curriculum change to meet industry, workforce needs

“They are going to get excited about learning. I really think it’s about equity. It’s about engagement. It’s about kids being able demonstrate learning, not just by bubbling a test,” Wulf said. “An example is, we heard from our community that we needed financial literacy. That was missing, and we hear that from our parents. And so, we’ve now put financial literacy into all of our high schools where kids are learning how to do their taxes, how to be able to look at how much of an apartment I can afford.”