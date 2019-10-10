Charleston police looking for missing man last seen 1 week ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking for a man last seen one week ago.
Lamont Dexter Jiles, 49, was last seen by his girlfriend on the morning of Oct. 3 when he was leaving for work.
He was wearing a construction shirt either yellow or lime green in color. Jiles drives a black 2004 Ford Expedition with SC tags KPA441.
Anyone with information about where he or his SUV is located should notify Detective Magwood at 843-720-2360 or magwoodm@charleston-sc.gov or the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.
Jiles stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds.
