Charleston police looking for missing man last seen 1 week ago
Lamont Dexter Jiles was last seen one week ago. (Source: CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 10, 2019 at 1:04 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 1:04 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking for a man last seen one week ago.

Lamont Dexter Jiles, 49, was last seen by his girlfriend on the morning of Oct. 3 when he was leaving for work.

He was wearing a construction shirt either yellow or lime green in color. Jiles drives a black 2004 Ford Expedition with SC tags KPA441.

Anyone with information about where he or his SUV is located should notify Detective Magwood at 843-720-2360 or magwoodm@charleston-sc.gov or the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

Jiles stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds.

