City of Charleston breaking ground on affordable housing project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday morning the City of Charleston will break ground on a new affordable housing project on Hanover Street.
The project includes two buildings that will have four units. Each unit will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The Hanover Street properties will be available to families earning 60 percent or less than the average median income.
The city’s Director of Housing, Geona Johnson says the rent will vary from $800 to $1,000.
Johnson says affordable housing is a major need in the East Side community and her department is working to ensure there are more rental and purchase properties available in the area for reasonable prices.
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 105 Hanover Street at 10 a.m.
