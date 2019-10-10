Cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide lots of sunshine and fall like conditions for the Lowcountry over the next couple of days! Expect a return to sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Cool mornings are expected on Friday and Saturday with lows in the 50s inland. We don’t expect any rainfall through the end of the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79.
FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 84.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.