Father of man shot dead at gas station: “He’d give anybody anything”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The father of a man shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a gas station says his son was one of his favorite kids.
North Charleston police say 25-year-old Dashawn Bowens was killed by 14-year-old Eisa Shourpaje at the Valero gas station on Dorchester Road on Sept. 29.
Police say befoe he died, Bowens managed to kill Shourpaje during a struggle on the ground.
"It's really difficult and this death has been more difficult because this is one of my favorite child and it caused a rift in my fmaily," Marvin Bowens said Thursday.
At a news conference, North Charleston investigators revealed that Shourpaje followed Bowens out of the gas station after seeing Bowens had a large amount of money in a bag.
Police say Shourpaje pulled out a gun and shot Bowens.
Marvin Bowens said there was no need for his son to be shot.
"He'd give anybody anything. And if that juvenile wanted something from him, I mean he wouldn't have given him all his money, but he would give him some," Bowens said. "That's just the kind of person he was."
Bowens says he's glad the truth has come out, but adds it doesn't make it any easier to deal with his son's death.
“It’s really sad. If any good comes out of this, I guess it’s now that that the story is being reported correctly and also that my son was able to defend himself and get justice for himself," Bowens said.
