Fugitive wanted in Connecticut death investigation arrested in Georgetown
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 10, 2019 at 4:48 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 4:48 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a fugitive wanted in a death investigation in Connecticut has been captured in Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced on Thursday the capture of 53-year-old William Benton Moultrie of Georgetown.

Moultrie was arrested on five charges filed by the Hamden, Conn., Police Department following an incident resulting in a death on July 1, 2018.

Moultrie was charged with evading responsibility (Death), criminal mischief second degree, interfering with a police officer, falsely reporting an incident, and tampering with evidence.

Moultrie is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending extradition.

