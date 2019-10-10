Fugitive wanted in Connecticut death investigation arrested in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a fugitive wanted in a death investigation in Connecticut has been captured in Georgetown County.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced on Thursday the capture of 53-year-old William Benton Moultrie of Georgetown.
Moultrie was arrested on five charges filed by the Hamden, Conn., Police Department following an incident resulting in a death on July 1, 2018.
Moultrie was charged with evading responsibility (Death), criminal mischief second degree, interfering with a police officer, falsely reporting an incident, and tampering with evidence.
Moultrie is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending extradition.
