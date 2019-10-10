Hearing set in case of former CCSD employee Marvin Gethers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The attorney representing five children who say they were sexual assault victims of a former Charleston County School District employee found with child pornography on his laptop will go before a judge on Thursday.
Mark Peper will argue to a judge that the school district is dragging its feet and not turning over “discovery”– evidence – that he requested back in March.
A Live 5 News investigation uncovered that Gethers was allowed to keep working at Dunston Elementary school for two more years even after the district reported him to police.
Peper says the school district is trying to hide more than 1,300 documents from the public.
The school district’s attorneys are trying to get this case thrown out altogether.
