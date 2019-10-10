’I just sense that he’s here’ - Fellow soldiers honor Citadel grad killed in Vietnam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine Army veterans who fought in the Vietnam War converged on the campus of the Citadel on Wednesday to honor a comrade who sacrificed his life for them.
Frank “Skip” Murphy was a graduate of the Citadel who was killed in action in 1966.
“It was Skip and his platoon who defied all kinds of dangerous circumstances to get back to us and get us out of there,” recalled platoon leader William Bradbury. “When he was killed in the process, it’s something I never got over. I still haven’t.”
The men are hoping to take a step towards closure at Murphy’s alma mater where his legacy is evident.
Murphy’s name is inscribed in a memorial wall.
His likeness is molded into a statue in Johnson Hagood Stadium.
“These aren't names in a book or figures on a wall; these were friends that we lived with, went to school with, played football with,” alumnus Michael Duffy said.
The men also laid a wreath in honor of Murphy.
“It brings closure. We have been to his grave at Arlington [National Cemetery] and it was a great experience. I just sense that he’s here.”
