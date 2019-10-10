James Island neighborhood worried after wild dogs kill pets

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island residents say there are roaming dog packs that are killing their pets and creating a nuisance in their neighborhoods.
On Wednesday, neighbors held a meeting on Dills Bluff Road with Charleston County and city animal control officers to talk about an issue they say have been going on for years.
People say there are usually three to four dogs that constantly roam the island.
Over the past year neighbors say they’ve had four cats killed by the wild dogs.
Residents living in the Harbor View neighborhood and beyond have posted videos and photos of the dogs on social media, hoping someone will be able to capture them.
Ashlee and John Fowler lost their cat on Monday.
They say it was mauled to death and they found the cat the next morning, but they were able to hear the entire thing.
“We woke up at like 1 a.m. and it sounded like what a dog fight was, “ Fowler said. “Unfortunately, we found our cat’s body in our front yard.”
Sonny Rogers and his wife have been posting videos of the dogs that date back two years ago.
Last Thursday, the dogs killed their cat, and it was captured on video.
“My cat was outside underneath one of our vehicles and at about 3 in the morning our cameras picked up that he was attacked by three dogs, and he lost his life,” Rogers said.
Neighbors say at least four cats have been killed by dogs over the past year, and even traps aren’t working to catch them.
Neighbors say that officials told them they can protect themselves and their property if the dogs are on their land.
They also discussed some ideas at a neighborhood meeting like getting hog traps and working with local animal shelters to put up fencing around people’s yards.
Neighbors say they’re also advised to keep their animals, especially small ones, inside.
If anyone sees loose stray dogs, they can call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
