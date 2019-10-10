Lowcountry High School Football - Week 7 Schedule

October 9, 2019 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 9:57 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 7 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Thursday with a SCISA match up and another big game of the week on Friday. Check back here for previews, scores and more throughout the week.

10/10

Dorchester Academy (3-2) at Colleton Prep (2-3)

10/11

Berkeley (4-1) at Goose Creek (3-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week

West Ashley (1-5) at Ashley Ridge (2-4)

James Island (2-3) at Cane Bay (3-3)

Stall (1-5) at Summerville (4-2)

Wando (3-2) at Stratford (3-2)

Camden Co. at Colleton Co. (2-3)

Bishop England (3-2) at Waccamaw

Academic Magnet (1-3) at Hanahan (0-5)

Philip Simmons (1-5) at North Charleston (2-3) at Garrett

Oceanside (6-0) at Burke (1-5) at Ravenel Stadium

Cross (3-3) at Branchville

Pinewood Prep (0-6) at First Baptist (5-2)

Porter-Gaud (3-3) at Hammond

John Paul II at Northwood (1-4)

Oakbrook Prep at Charleston Collegiate (1-4)

