Police investigating after man shot at West Ashley apartment complex

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man was shot at a West Ashley apartment complex Wednesday night.
The Charleston Police Department said it happened within the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive where the victim was shot in the upper buttocks area.
Authorities say the victim was transported to MUSC with apparently non-life threatening injury.
Police say dispatch operators received the initial at 8:53 p.m.
Anyone with information about this incident can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
This is the third shooting at the apartment complex in the last month.
