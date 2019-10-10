Moncks Corner man arrested on child pornography charges

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 43-year-old Moncks Corner man on child pornography charges.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jon Daniel St. Jean.
He’s been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office arrested St. Jean on Wednesday.
Authorities reported receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to St. Jean. Investigators state St. Jean distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshal’s Service and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this arrest.
