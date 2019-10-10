Ohio Co. mother accused of trying to sell her child

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County woman is accused of trying to sell her child.
Kentucky State Police says 34-year-old Crystal Smiley was arrested Tuesday after a month-long human trafficking investigation.
KSP says the initial investigation started in September when social services notified them that Smiley was trying to sell her child to a family member.
The indictment says she would give up her parental rights in exchange for some cash or a camper.
Smiley is facing charges of sell or purchase of a child for adoption and promoting human trafficking. She is being held in the Ohio County Detention on a $25,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information regarding this case is asked to call Kentucky State Police.
