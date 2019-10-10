One arrested, four others sought following N. Charleston PD drug operation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been arrested and four others are being sought following a drug operation in North Charleston.
North Charleston police officials say the operation was conducted at the Oak Grove Community.
“NCPD’s Narcotics Unit executed three search warrants for different homes in the community,” said public information officer Karley Ash.
As a result of the operation, officers arrested one suspect, seized four illegal firearms and collected a quantity of narcotics.
Kadeem Felder was arrested and charged with four counts of drug distribution. He’s expected to appear in Charleston County bond court on Thursday morning.
Police are searching for the following people wanted for outstanding warrants for drug distribution:
Tyquan Denard Cooper
Kenneth Roger Brown Jr.
Frederick Wendell McCray Jr.
Jackie Ivan Coaxum Jr.
