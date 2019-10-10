Police arrest man on DUI charge in fatal Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a Summerville man faces charge a charge of driving under the influence in a fatal overnight accident that killed a woman.
Garrett Robert Clark, 22, faces a charge of Felony DUI, according to Summerville Police Lt. Shaun Tumbleston.
Police responded at approximately 12:25 a.m. Thursday to the crash scene in the 4300 block of Ladson Road near Midland Parkway, an incident report states.
The crash involved a 210 silver Mercedes and a white 2010 Ford Expedition, the incident report states.
A witness told police he was inside his home when he heard what sounded like a crash. The witness said he saw smoke coming from a silver Mercedes with a woman partially hanging out of the driver-side window. He and another man pulled the woman from the vehicle which had started burning.
Police say EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.
EMS took Clark to an area hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash, the incident report states.
Summerville Police planned to close one westbound lane on Ladson Road for approximately two hours Thursday as investigators reconstruct the crash scene.
Police are advising drivers to use caution in the area.
The reconstruction began shortly before 10 a.m. and was expected to be complete by shortly before noon, Tumbleston said.
