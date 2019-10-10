Police: Teen brought pellet gun into Williamsburg Co. hospital

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Kingstree police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy brought a pellet gun into the emergency department of the Williamsburg County hospital on Wednesday night.
The police chief from the town of Lane brought the boy to the hospital to be checked out after he threatened to hurt himself.
The boy had a pellet gun under his shirt and ran out of the ER, but was detained a short time later, according to Kingstree police chief Andre’ Williams.
The child was turned over to a legal guardian, but charges have yet to be filed because he never threatened or assaulted anyone.
Chief Williams said the department will petition the Department of Juvenile Justice to have the boy charged as a minor with brandishing a firearm.
